93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy is currently off the air due to winter weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
The Roundtable

Former NBA, Syracuse star Etan Thomas on countering white supremacy and police brutality

Published January 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
Etan Thomas

Etan Thomas was a basketball star at Syracuse and then spent more than a decade in the NBA with the Wizards, Thunder and Hawks.

But basketball has only been part of his focus. A social justice advocate, journalist, interviewer and media commentator, Thomas’ latest book is called “Police Brutality and White Supremacy: The Fight Against American Traditions.”

The book covers Thomas’ own experiences with discrimination in America, and how it has affected his family, and gathers sometimes difficult conversations Thomas has had with star athletes, police, media figures and more.

Ian Pickus
Ian Pickus
