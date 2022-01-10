Patriotic Millionaires and The New Press present "Tax the Rich"

In "Tax the Rich!" (The New Press) Morris Pearl, the millionaire chair of the Patriotic Millionaires, and Erica Payne, the organization’s founder, take readers on an insider’s tour of the nation’s tax code and show how the rich (and the politicians they control) structured the tax code to make themselves even richer. They explain how to un-rig the economy through the tax code to reverse America’s ever-growing and dangerously destabilizing concentration of wealth and power. Morris Pearl joins us.

