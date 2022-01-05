"White Hot Hate" by Dick Lehr

Dick Lehr is a professor of journalism at Boston University and a former reporter at the Boston Globe, where he won numerous awards and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for investigative reporting. He is the author of six award-winning works of nonfiction and a novel for young adults.
His new book is "White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America's Heartland."
It tells the true story of an averted case of domestic terrorism in one of the most remote towns in the US.
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.