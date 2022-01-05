"White Hot Hate" by Dick Lehr

Dick Lehr is a professor of journalism at Boston University and a former reporter at the Boston Globe, where he won numerous awards and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for investigative reporting. He is the author of six award-winning works of nonfiction and a novel for young adults.

His new book is "White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America's Heartland."

It tells the true story of an averted case of domestic terrorism in one of the most remote towns in the US.