An interview with Mark Bowden about new book, "The Steal"

The new book, "The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It," (Grove Atlantic) delivers a bird’s eye view of this period, following participants you may not have heard of, but who played a critical role in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election.

The characters that emerge in this story are unforgettable, through their experiences the full picture of the efforts to discredit the election in swing states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—comes into vivid focus.

"The Steal" offers a week-by-week, state-by-state account of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Concentrating on the 64 days between November 3 and January 6th.

The book is co-authored by Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague.

Mark Bowden joins us. He is the author of fifteen books, including the #1 New York Times bestseller "Black Hawk Down." He reported at the Philadelphia Inquirer for twenty years and now writes for The Atlantic and other magazines.