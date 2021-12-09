New book about Lucy Gwin and the voice of Disability Nation

Longtime area journalist Jim Odato joins us about his new book, "This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation," about author, advocacy journalist, disability rights activist, feminist, and founder of Mouth magazine, Lucy Gwin.

Gwin made her mark by helping those in "handicaptivity" find their voice. Gwin produced over one hundred issues of the magazine―one of the most radical and significant disability rights publications―and masterminded its acerbic, sometimes funny, and often moving articles about people from throughout the disability community.

In his biography, Jim Odato provides an intimate portrait of Gwin, detailing how she forged her own path into activism.