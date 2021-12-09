© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras resigns; NYS Attorney General Tish James drops out of race for governor
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

New book about Lucy Gwin and the voice of Disability Nation

Published December 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST
jamesodato-thisbrainhadamouth.jpg
University of Massachusetts Press

Longtime area journalist Jim Odato joins us about his new book, "This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation," about author, advocacy journalist, disability rights activist, feminist, and founder of Mouth magazine, Lucy Gwin.

Gwin made her mark by helping those in "handicaptivity" find their voice. Gwin produced over one hundred issues of the magazine―one of the most radical and significant disability rights publications―and masterminded its acerbic, sometimes funny, and often moving articles about people from throughout the disability community.

In his biography, Jim Odato provides an intimate portrait of Gwin, detailing how she forged her own path into activism.

Tags

The Roundtablelucy gwinJames Odatodisabilitydisabled rightsintellectual disabilitiesdevelopmental disabilitiesdisability servicesactivismactivistequalitymouthfeministfeminism
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue