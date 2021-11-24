TaraShea Nesbit imagines an ominous Plymouth in "Beheld"

Ten years after the Mayflower pilgrims arrived on rocky, unfamiliar soil, Plymouth is not the land its residents had imagined. Seemingly established on a dream of religious freedom, in reality the town is led by fervent puritans who prohibit the residents from living, trading, and worshipping as they choose. By the time an unfamiliar ship, bearing new colonists, appears on the horizon one summer morning, Anglican outsiders have had enough.

"Beheled" is by TaraShea Nesbit.

TaraShea Nesbit is the author of "The Wives of Los Alamos," which was a national bestseller, a finalist for the PEN/Bingham Prize, and a New York Times Editors' Choice, among other accolades. Her writing has been featured in Granta, The Guardian, Salon, and elsewhere.

