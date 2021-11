James Romm is an author, reviewer, and the James H. Ottaway Jr. Professor of Classics at Bard College in Annandale, New York.

In his new book, "The Sacred Band," Romm dives into the last decades of ancient Greek freedom leading up to Alexander the Great’s destruction of Thebes and the saga of the greatest military corps of the age, the Theban Sacred Band, a unit composed of 150 pairs of male lovers.