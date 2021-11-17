© 2021
"Back Dirt: A Murder on Skis Mystery" by Phil Bayly

Published November 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST
Author Phil Bayly’s newest novel is titled Back Dirt: A Murder on Skis Mystery. It follows television reporter JC Snow to Ski Country in the Adirondacks near Lake Placid. Back Dirt is published by Shires Press.

Former WNYT anchor-turned-author, Phil Bayly has just released his third novel titled "Back Dirt: A Murder on Skis Mystery." A cold case killing brings Colorado police to Upstate New York. Is the crime connected to the murder of an archaeologist in the Adirondacks? Will the bloodshed beneﬁt plans at the Battle Ax Ski Resort?

Television reporter JC Snow follows the scent. He can't catch a break in his love life, perhaps he can catch a criminal. Someone at the winter hot spot is a cold-blooded killer.

Bayly’s first work of fiction was "Murder on Skis." It was set in the mountains of Montana and Yellowstone National Park. It was followed by "Loving Lucy: A Murder on Skis Mystery." Again, the latest is: "Back Dirt: A Murder on Skis Mystery."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
