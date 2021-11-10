Unpacking sexism and white privilege in pursuit of racial justice

"What's Up with White Women?" (New Society Publishers) is a practical guide for white women who are interested in becoming more effective in their cross-cultural, anti-racist practices.

Blending real-life stories, theory, and anti-racism practices from decades of on-the-ground work, the authors invite white women to understand their gendered role in systemic racism and their unique opportunity for action.

Ilsa Govan is an anti-racist facilitator, consultant, leadership coach, activist, and the co-founder of Cultures Connecting, which has helped countless organizations put their vision of racial equity into practice. Her co-author, Tilman Smith, is an educator, consultant, facilitator, and activist focused on racial justice, white privilege, internalized sexism, and internalized white superiority.