11/4/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock; Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, director; actor and educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven; Associate Professor of Teacher Education and Curriculum Studies; Co-Editor of the Journal of Equity & Excellence in Education; and Founding Co-director of Center of Racial Justice and Youth Engaged Research at University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Education Keisha Green; and Immunology and Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, New York Dr. James Fagin.