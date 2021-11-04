© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

11/4/21 RT Panel

Published November 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
RTPanel.jpg
WAMC
/

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock; Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, director; actor and educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven; Associate Professor of Teacher Education and Curriculum Studies; Co-Editor of the Journal of Equity & Excellence in Education; and Founding Co-director of Center of Racial Justice and Youth Engaged Research at University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Education Keisha Green; and Immunology and Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, New York Dr. James Fagin.

Tags

The Roundtablert panelRoundtable panelkeisha greenkristen van ginhovenira fusfelddr. jim faginjames fagin
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    10/20/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    10/22/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    10/26/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany Adjunct Professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    10/21/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Counter-terrorism expert and bestselling author Malcolm Nance, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
Load More