The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Shirley Valentine"

Published October 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Poster for "Shirley Valentine" at BTG
Provided
/
Berkshire Theatre Group

The play “Shirley Valentine” by Willy Russell is being performed at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 24.

Shirley Valentine is a middle-aged Liverpool housewife, who finds herself talking to the wall while she prepares her husband’s chips ‘n’ egg, wondering what happened to her life. She compares scenes in her current life with what she used to be like and feels she’s stagnated and in a rut.

When a friend invites her on holiday to Greece, she leaves the drudgery of cooking dinner for her husband, packs her bags and heads for the sun. Shirley begins to see the world, and herself, in a different light.

The play stars Corinna May as Shirley Valentine and is directed by Eric Hill.

Joe Donahue
