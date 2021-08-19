Berkshire Theatre Group Presents "Nina Simone: Four Women"

The Berkshire Theatre Festival Production of "Nina Simone: Four Women" imagines a conversation, often through music, between Simone and three African-American women.

In the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963, Nina Simone rocked the nation with “Four Women,” her tribute in song to the four young girls lost in the tragedy.

The production at the Unicorn Theatre runs through September 5th. To tell us more we welcome Music Director Dante Harrel, actor Felicia Curry who is playing Nina Simone, and actor Darlesia Cearcy [dar’-lee-see-uh sir’-see] – who is playing Aunt Sarah.