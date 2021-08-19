© 2021
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents "Nina Simone: Four Women"

Published August 19, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT
Artwork for "Nina Simone: Four Woman" at BTG
Berkshire Theatre Group
/

The Berkshire Theatre Festival Production of "Nina Simone: Four Women" imagines a conversation, often through music, between Simone and three African-American women.

In the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963, Nina Simone rocked the nation with “Four Women,” her tribute in song to the four young girls lost in the tragedy.

The production at the Unicorn Theatre runs through September 5th. To tell us more we welcome Music Director Dante Harrel, actor Felicia Curry who is playing Nina Simone, and actor Darlesia Cearcy [dar’-lee-see-uh sir’-see] – who is playing Aunt Sarah.

nina simoneBerkshire theater grouptheatermusical theater
