2021 Hilltown Open Studio Tour

The Hilltown Open Studio Tour takes place this weekend, giving art lovers the opportunity to visit the studios of nearly two dozen local artists.

The tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd and 3rd from 11AM to 5 PM both days and is organized by the Hilltown Arts Alliance.

They have a wide range of artists and their media. Ceramics, quilts, bronze art and watercolors are some of the forms the artists on the tour work in. Kevin O’Connor is president of the Hilltown Arts Alliance and a presenting artist and we also welcome artist Olwen O’Herlihy Dowling.