© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2021 Hilltown Open Studio Tour

Published September 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Hilltown Open Studio Tour logo
Provided
/
Hilltown Arts Alliance
Hilltown Open Studio Tour logo

The Hilltown Open Studio Tour takes place this weekend, giving art lovers the opportunity to visit the studios of nearly two dozen local artists.

The tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd and 3rd from 11AM to 5 PM both days and is organized by the Hilltown Arts Alliance.

They have a wide range of artists and their media. Ceramics, quilts, bronze art and watercolors are some of the forms the artists on the tour work in. Kevin O’Connor is president of the Hilltown Arts Alliance and a presenting artist and we also welcome artist Olwen O’Herlihy Dowling.

Tags

The Roundtablehilltownopen studiosopen studioartartisthilltownshilltown arts alliance
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More