Little Falls Cheese Festival

Published September 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Little Falls Cheese Festival returns this year, moving from its traditional mid-July spot to Saturday, October 2, 2021. But visitors to this year’s event will find that the cooler time of year isn’t the only thing new about the festival.

While the selection of New York State farm-produced cheeses remains the focus of the event, new to this year’s Cheese Festival is a “food truck food court.” In addition to the food truck food court, this year’s festival will expand the number of New York-based craft beverages visitors can find for increased cheese-pairing options.

Festival has teamed with the Central New York Cheese Trail so visitors can take a deeper dive into the region’s cheesemaking heritage.

To tell us more, we welcome Suzie Jones from the Jones Family Farm in Herkimer, New York and Angela Atwell of Grassy Cow in Remsen, New York.

