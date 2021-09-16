The Russel & Mary Wright Design Gallery Now Open At Manitoga

Mid-century designer Russel Wright, who lived from 1904 to 1976, revolutionized the American home through his contribution of inexpensive, mass produced dinnerware, furniture, appliances, and textiles.

His home, studio, and woodland garden - collectively called Manitoga - are located in Garrison, NY.

The mission of the Russel Wright Design Center is to preserve Manitoga as the embodiment of Wright’s design philosophy and his life’s work; to Demonstrate the power of land reclamation, respect for the environment, and integration in design; to inspire creativity and enhance the lives of many; and to celebrate good design for living in creative harmony with nature through tours, programs, and events.

In light of that mission, the center has recently opened the Russel & Mary Wright Design Gallery - a beautiful space with Wright’s designs on display.

Curated by Donald Albrecht, the author of Russel Wright: Creating American Lifestyle and designed by Wendy Evans Joseph, the exhibition features more than 200 items which visually define Wright’s practice.

Manitoga Executive Director Allison Cross joins us

The 2021 Annual Performance: Pond Music at Quarry Pool with David Rothenberg is this Sunday, September 19 at 3pm.