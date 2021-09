There is a Stone Skipping Festival happening at Lake Paran in North Bennington, VT on Saturday, September 18 from 12-4 p. m.

Can you guess what the world record for stone skipping is? If you guessed 88 skips you would be correct! Elite stone skippers will be on hand this weekend and, of course, you can try it yourself!

Board Chair of Lake Paran Alisa Del Tufo and elite skipper Paul Fero join us to tell us more.