Bennington College CAPA Symposiums On Event Of January 6

Vermont State Sen. Brian Campion says the attack on the Capitol building in Washington on January 6 should not be allowed to fade into history without a thorough examination and a vigorous national debate.

In his position as director of public policy programs at the Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA) at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont; Campion has put together a series of symposia to discuss what happened.

Campion and CAPA are hosting a multi-week forum on January 6 and its impacts, called The January 6 Project. The second of the six Thursday evening forums will be held at the CAPA Center this Thursday 9/16/21 on campus and via Zoom at 7 p.m.