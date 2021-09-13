© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Bennington College CAPA Symposiums On Event Of January 6

Published September 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
Bennington College - CAPA
WAMC
/
WAMC
Bennington College - CAPA

Vermont State Sen. Brian Campion says the attack on the Capitol building in Washington on January 6 should not be allowed to fade into history without a thorough examination and a vigorous national debate.

In his position as director of public policy programs at the Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA) at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont; Campion has put together a series of symposia to discuss what happened.

Campion and CAPA are hosting a multi-week forum on January 6 and its impacts, called The January 6 Project. The second of the six Thursday evening forums will be held at the CAPA Center this Thursday 9/16/21 on campus and via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Tags

The RoundtableCAPABennington Collegecenter for the advancement of public actionBrian campionJanuary 6
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue