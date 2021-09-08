© 2021
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

BIFF Presents "Hello Bookstore"

Published September 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT

The Berkshire International Film Festival (September 9-12, 20201) will present a screening of "Hello Bookstore" at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 12.

In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore in its hour of need. A landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts, The Bookstore is a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner, Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep.

Presiding at The Bookstore for over forty years, Matt is a true bard of the Berkshires and his shop is the kind of place to get lost in. This intimate portrait of The Bookstore and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times and the stories hidden on the shelves.

The film is directed by Adam Zax and he and Matt join us.

The Roundtablebiffberkshire international film festivalbookstore in lenoxmatt tannenbaumdocumentaryLenox Ma
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
