BIFF Presents "Hello Bookstore"

The Berkshire International Film Festival (September 9-12, 20201) will present a screening of "Hello Bookstore" at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 12.

In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore in its hour of need. A landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts, The Bookstore is a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner, Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep.

Presiding at The Bookstore for over forty years, Matt is a true bard of the Berkshires and his shop is the kind of place to get lost in. This intimate portrait of The Bookstore and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times and the stories hidden on the shelves.

The film is directed by Adam Zax and he and Matt join us.