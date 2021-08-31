© 2021
The Roundtable

The Vassar Haiti Project And Haiti Post Earthquake

Published August 31, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT
Vassar Haiti Project

Co-Founder & Executive Director Lila Meade of The Vassar Haiti Project and Dr. Gueslin Jossainvil join us this morning.

The Vassar Haiti Project has sent a team of doctors to the earthquake area in the south of Haiti. Dr. Gueslin Jossainvil is on the scene and will join us this morning. 4 doctors, 4 nurses, and a psychologist were in an area near the earthquake’s epicenter. They saw 80-100 patients a day and administering medications as needed. We get an on the ground report this morning.

