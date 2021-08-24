This year, The Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice returns while welcoming New York City Opera and Teatro Grattacielo to the Catskills, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience these unique, immersive productions.

This will be a historic collaboration as 3 diverse companies come together to keep live performance alive, give work to artists, many of whom have been out of work for more than a year, and to bring fresh, innovative performances that will thrill audiences.

While each company features international artists of the highest quality, it still comes down to a community effort and the 189 volunteers of the Phoenicia Festival of the Voice and local community support that allows us to put this incredible festival together.

The festival runs from August 27 – 29 and we welcome baritone and Festival Co-Founder Louis Otey.