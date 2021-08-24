© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The Phoenicia International Festival Of The Voice

Published August 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
FofV_logo1_white_on_black
Provided
/
Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice

This year, The Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice returns while welcoming New York City Opera and Teatro Grattacielo to the Catskills, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience these unique, immersive productions.

This will be a historic collaboration as 3 diverse companies come together to keep live performance alive, give work to artists, many of whom have been out of work for more than a year, and to bring fresh, innovative performances that will thrill audiences.

While each company features international artists of the highest quality, it still comes down to a community effort and the 189 volunteers of the Phoenicia Festival of the Voice and local community support that allows us to put this incredible festival together.

The festival runs from August 27 – 29 and we welcome baritone and Festival Co-Founder Louis Otey.

Tags

The RoundtablePhoenicia international festival of the voiceoperalouis oteymaria todaro
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue