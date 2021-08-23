"Disasterology: Dispatches from The Frontlines of The Climate Crisis" By Dr. Samantha Montano

Dr. Samantha Montano became interested in disasters following a trip to New Orleans immediately following Hurricane Katrina and the Levee Failure. She spent years in New Orleans working with various nonprofits on recovery efforts related to both Katrina and the BP Oil Disaster in 2010.

Her educational background includes a B.S. in Psychology from Loyola University New Orleans and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Emergency Management from North Dakota State University.

She is currently an assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. She has taught courses on disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation, vulnerable populations in disaster, the political and legal foundations of emergency management, disaster communications, and voluntary organizations active in disaster.

Her new book is "Disasterology: Dispatches from The Frontlines of The Climate Crisis."