CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig Discusses Bill Barr Book

Published August 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
In "Hatchet Man," former federal prosecutor and CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig uncovers Barr’s unprecedented abuse of power as Attorney General and the lasting structural damage done to the Justice Department.

Honig uses his own experience as a prosecutor at DOJ to show how, as America’s top law enforcement official, Barr repeatedly violated the Department’s written rules, and those vital, unwritten norms and principles that comprise the “prosecutor’s code.”

