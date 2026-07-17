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Mass. GOP gubernatorial candidate Minogue says no to primary debates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
Massachusetts Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, as seen at a candidate forum in Charlton, Mass. on Monday, April 13, 2026. Minogue collected the vast majority of delegate votes at the party's convention in Worcester Saturday, April 25. He will make the GOP primary ballot in September, alongside opponent Brian Shortsleeve.
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, as seen at a candidate forum in Charlton, Mass. on Monday, April 13, 2026. Minogue collected the vast majority of delegate votes at the party's convention in Worcester Saturday, April 25. He will make the GOP primary ballot in September, alongside opponent Brian Shortsleeve.

Mike Minogue, the former biotech CEO turned gubernatorial candidate, says he has no plans to debate Brian Shortsleeve, his primary challenger.
 
Minogue secured the MassGOP's endorsement at their April convention. Shortsleeve, a former member of Governor Charlie Baker's administration, earned just enough convention votes to stay on the ballot.
 
Speaking on GBH's Boston Public Radio program Thursday, Minogue said if he's debating anyone, it will be the governor, not the primary challenger he's already met at multiple forums.
 
“We have been side-by-side 11 times and done Q&A's,” he said. “I understand that Democrats want us to fight each other for 12 months, and then have two months from the primary to the general election. This election is the most important tipping point in our lifetime history, because we will not survive four more years of overspending, overtaxing, and overregulating by Maura Healey.”

Minogue went on to say his campaign has requested at least two debates with the governor.
 
According to a June poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Boston Globe, Healey leads Minogue by 25 points, 56%-31%.
 
The Democrat also leads Shortsleeve by a similar margin: 56%-29%
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News Michael MinogueBrian Shortsleevemass gopGovernor Maura Healey
James Paleologopoulos
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