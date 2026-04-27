Massachusetts Republicans endorse Minogue for governor

Massachusetts Republicans narrowed the field seeking the party's nomination for governor at their annual convention Saturday in Worcester.

Earning 70% of the convention's delegate vote, former biotech CEO Mike Minogue received the party's endorsement. However, he will be joined on the Republican primary ballot on Sept. 1 by Brian Shortsleeve, who narrowly received enough votes. They will duke it out to represent the party in November against Democratic Governor Maura Healey.

Speaking to convention attendees in Worcester, Minogue emphasized job creation.

"I will grow jobs by retaining and recruiting entrepreneurs and businesses," he said. I'm the only candidate, and CEO, that has actually built a company [and] sweated the details, so I will cut red tape. I know how it works."

Shortsleeve, also a Baker administration alum, says he's looking forward to a spirited primary in September.

Mike Kennealy, a former housing secretary under Governor Charlie Baker, came one percentage point short of making the September ballot. He officially suspended his campaign on Sunday.

WCVB-TV, the Boston-area ABC-affiliated television station, contributed to this report.