Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Shortsleeve makes stop in western Mass., talks campaign

At least three Republican candidates have put their names forward to challenge Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey – who is seeking a second term. That includes Brian Shortsleeve, a veteran and appointee of former Governor Charlie Baker, who served as Chief Administrator and Acting General Manager at the MBTA.

Shortsleeve’s campaign brought him to Westfield this week, where he spoke with Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos about why he’s running, the Healey administration, and more.

--

This piece originally aired on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025