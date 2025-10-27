© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brian Shortsleeve

  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Shortsleeve made a stop in western Massachusetts Tuesday, Oct. 14, speaking with supporters in Westfield as he and at least two others mount a campaign to possibly unseat Gov. Maura Healey as the Democrat seeks a second term.
    News
    Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Shortsleeve makes stop in western Mass., talks campaign
    James Paleologopoulos
    At least three Republican candidates have put their names forward to challenge Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey – who is seeking a second term. That includes Brian Shortsleeve, a veteran and appointee of former Governor Charlie Baker, who served as Chief Administrator and Acting General Manager at the MBTA. Shortsleeve’s campaign brought him to Westfield this week, where he spoke with Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos about why he’s running, the Healey administration, and more.