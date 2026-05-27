Democrats in New York's 21st Congressional race to debate

The Democrats running in New York’s 21st Congressional District primary will face off in a debate.

Businessman Stuart Amoriell and farmer Blake Gendebien will participate in a debate before the June 23rd primary. Amoriell told WAMC he is excited that after writing to Gendebien, the two agreed to debate.

“I said listen, Blake, you’ve declined five debate invitations. For a whole bunch of reasons, we think a debate is important and if you want our support after the primary, should you prevail, we would expect you to meet the minimal standard of the democratic process, which is to accept a debate. So the door is open, Blake. So after that open letter he walked through.”

The debate will be held at WRGB CBS 6 in Schenectady.

