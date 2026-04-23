Officials break ground for next phase of Plattsburgh’s Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park construction

The second phase of construction of a Plattsburgh park to honor veterans began today with a groundbreaking for a Remembrance Plaza.

The Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park is located on seven acres on grounds once owned by the U.S. Air Force. It overlooks Valcour Island where one of the first naval engagements of the Revolutionary War occurred and Crab Island where American and British soldiers who fought in the 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh are buried.

In 2023, Phase 1 of the project along the shore of Lake Champlain was completed. It included parking, drainage infrastructure, access road rehabilitation and construction of a Purple Heart Trail that circles the park.

Phase 2 began Thursday morning as Plattsburgh officials and veterans broke ground for the signature feature of the park: a multipurpose pavilion and plaza.

Town Of Plattsburgh Supervisor Chuck Kostyk:

“This park is being furthered with our veterans in mind. This park serves as a bridge to the past and offers us an opportunity to share history with generations to come. Every time I come down to this park I stand in awe, not only of the natural beauty, but I stand in reverence for the service and sacrifice to our country that took place right here in the space in front of us.”

American Legion member John Rock approached town leaders nearly a decade ago with the concept for the park.

“Our North Country has sent veterans to every single conflict, every war that we’ve been in for 250 years. And It’s going to be a healing park where our veterans can come and sit down and talk veteran-to-veteran and friend-to-friend and family-to-family. This is what this park is all about. It’s going to be a healing park as well as an educational park.”

Democratic Assemblyman Michael Cashman, a former town supervisor, enthusiastically supported the project and engaged the American Legion to bring it to fruition.

“We are in such a unique spot. It captures the American Revolution to the Battle of Plattsburgh to the Cold War era and the present service of the men and women today. There are very few places in the world or even in our country that have such a unique storyline and you can see it all from this wonderful space right here on Lake Champlain.”

Rock said it’s amazing to see a dream, which he never thought would happen, actually be created.

“We have never actually had a park in this North Country to honor our veterans. And we have sent so many veterans to wars, conflicts, just service and it’s time.”

Republican Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who is running for the area’s Congressional seat, says he backs the project not only because he is a history buff but he’s also a Marine who served in Afghanistan.

“I’m so proud to see this project enter its new phase of construction and am fully supporting the idea of taking our past, melding it with our present and making sure that future generations know all about this Battlefield Memorial gateway. You know, the battles that were here between the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, but more importantly the Cold War legacy of the Strategic Air Command. This is one of the places that links all of those together and it’s really a terrific idea. This gateway is going to be fantastic.”

Phase 2 is estimated to cost $1.3 million and has received $300,000 in state funding.

Phase 3 of the project will include construction of a children’s adventure playground and upgrading jetties on the park’s waterfront. Grant applications are being submitted to expand the park by nearly four acres and fund the nautically-themed play area.

The overall cost of the project is estimated to be about $6 million.

