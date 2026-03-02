© 2026
Berkshire DA: Fatal Hinsdale police shooting investigation results forthcoming

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:21 AM EST
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue speaking to the press in his Pittsfield, Massachusetts, offices about the January 7th, 2026, police killing of Biagio Kauvil in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, on January 9th, 2026.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue speaking to the press in his Pittsfield, Massachusetts, offices about the January 7th, 2026, police killing of Biagio Kauvil in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, on January 9th, 2026.

The District Attorney of Berkshire County says his office’s investigation into a fatal police shooting in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, last month is expected to be delivered in two to three weeks.

Biagio Kauvil, 27, was shot to death by police on Jan. 7 while in the midst of a mental health crisis. Many questions about the incident remain unanswered, including why responding police chose to break into the locked room Kauvil was located in before a struggle that resulted in him being killed.

In a statement, DA Timothy Shugrue said Monday that “the investigation into the Hinsdale officer involved shooting is much more complex as it resulted in the death of a person. I expect to receive the outstanding reports within the next 14 to 21 days. Bringing this investigation to a conclusion is a priority and I will immediately review and release the investigations findings when I receive the full report.”
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
