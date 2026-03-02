Berkshire DA: Fatal Hinsdale police shooting investigation results forthcoming

Biagio Kauvil, 27, was shot to death by police on Jan. 7 while in the midst of a mental health crisis. Many questions about the incident remain unanswered, including why responding police chose to break into the locked room Kauvil was located in before a struggle that resulted in him being killed.

In a statement, DA Timothy Shugrue said Monday that “the investigation into the Hinsdale officer involved shooting is much more complex as it resulted in the death of a person. I expect to receive the outstanding reports within the next 14 to 21 days. Bringing this investigation to a conclusion is a priority and I will immediately review and release the investigations findings when I receive the full report.”