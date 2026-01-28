Police shooting in Adams leaves no injuries, spurs investigation

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, Adams police went to 31 Commercial Street around 8:40pm to respond to a call about a stabbing.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 25-year-old man had self-inflicted wounds.

Police say he approached an officer in a “threatening manor with an object in his hand,” leading to the single shot being fired. The bullet did not strike anyone, and the man was brought into custody.

He is currently being held at Berkshire Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Body worn camera footage captured the incident, and the investigation is being led by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. The officer who fired the shot, who has not been identified, is on paid leave from the Adams Police Department.