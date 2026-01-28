© 2026
Police shooting in Adams leaves no injuries, spurs investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:52 PM EST
A sign marking the town limits of Adams, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A sign marking the town limits of Adams, Massachusetts.

Authorities are investigating an incident in Adams, Massachusetts, where a police officer fired his gun during a house call Tuesday night.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, Adams police went to 31 Commercial Street around 8:40pm to respond to a call about a stabbing. 

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 25-year-old man had self-inflicted wounds. 

Police say he approached an officer in a “threatening manor with an object in his hand,” leading to the single shot being fired. The bullet did not strike anyone, and the man was brought into custody. 

He is currently being held at Berkshire Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Body worn camera footage captured the incident, and the investigation is being led by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. The officer who fired the shot, who has not been identified, is on paid leave from the Adams Police Department.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
