Activists mark anniversary of Estrella’s killing at Pittsfield city council meeting with demands for reforms

This week marks the anniversary of Miguel Estrella’s death at the hands of the Pittsfield Police Department. The beloved 22-year-old was shot to death during a mental health crisis, leaving his family and friends devastated and the community demanding police reform. While the city council didn’t acknowledge Estrella on its agenda, locals did during the open mic portion of the meeting.

“It's, I think, incredibly emotional to be up here because it's been one year. And similar to George Floyd's death, a lot of politicians stood up and said, I'm ready to do this. Let's fight racial injustice," said former Ward 1 City Councilor Helen Moon. “A year ago, so many of you said, Let's do this. Let's find the resources. Let's work together. And one year later, we are here wondering where that energy and where that effort is.”

Moon noted that the meeting began with a celebration of the Taconic High School boys’ basketball team – the Thunder – fresh off their state title.

“I was so happy to come into a room full of high school students and the celebration of their excellence," she told the council. "It was truly inspiring to see. I did not come here for that. I came here in honor of Miguel Estrella’s one year of death, when he was unalived by the city of Pittsfield, primarily because he had a mental health crisis. And the resources that we need to prevent those kinds of tragedies from happening do not exist. As we continue to celebrate excellence, as we continue to look at and hope for our future generations of students, and as they grow into their futures, I hope that they don't encounter police officers that, in their moment of crisis, think that it's appropriate to fire and shoot. I hope that as people are struggling in our community, that the city can step up and continue or start to provide resources.”

Estrella’s sister Elina tied the anniversary of her brother’s killing with Pittsfield’s recent move to add two new school resource officers to its middle and high schools.

“Research does not show that increased presence of law enforcement makes schools safer," she said. "Instead, research shows that the mere presence of police officers in schools increases the likelihood that a student will be referred to law enforcement for adolescent behavior. School-based arrests, which fall more harshly on students of color, put students in direct contact with the justice system. The message that students of colors internalize when officers guard the school entrance and roam the halls is you're not welcome here, and the building where you learn presumes that you will engage in disruptive and criminal activity.”

Estrella said the city’s resources would be better invested in mental health specialists, family support resources, and mentoring programs for young people in crisis.

“Pittsfield police have clearly shown that they already don't know how to use the resources they're already have and continue to receive," she told the council. "In Massachusetts alone, it takes 20 weeks to become a police officer, and most of that training is spent on target shooting. It takes 1,300 hours for someone to become a licensed barber with an apprenticeship. If they're going to be implemented in our schools, they should be properly trained, tested and licensed.”

Another community activist examined the Pittsfield Police Department’s equipment spending over a five-year period.

“In fiscal ‘16 this body appropriated $30,000 for equipment. PPD spent $120,000, four times what was approved. In fiscal ’17, this body approved $45,000 for equipment, PPD spent $149,000- More than three times what was approved. In fiscal ’18, the body appropriated $45,000 for equipment, PPD spent $115,000- More than double what was approved. In fiscal ’19, this body appropriated $45,000 for equipment, PPD spent $132,000- About three times what was approved. And in fiscal ‘20, this body appropriated $90,000 for equipment, and PPD still went over at $230,000, close to three times what was approved," said Kelan O’Brien. “If you did not follow that math, I was actually generous, I rounded it down, PPD secured $493,706 worth of equipment that was not approved by residents of the city, and this body has allowed it to continue. Allowing the police department to maintain its power and its expansive presence is facilitating violence against and the deaths of our most vulnerable community members.”

Turning to its agenda, the council approved Mayor Linda Tyer’s proposal to use $500,000 in free cash to secure a matching federal grant toward the ongoing restoration of the historic Springside House.

“They're not making any new historic buildings," said At-large city councilor Earl Persip. "They don't build buildings like this anymore. It's a special place. I don't know if skipping out on this free money is a good idea for us. I think it's important that we do what we can to bring the Springside House back to its glory.”

It passed with councilors Karen Kalinowsky and Charles Kronick – who advocated using Community Preservation Act funding instead of free cash – in opposition. The city estimates it will need a further $3 million to restore the home.

The council also finally put a controversial move by Kalinowsky to put downtown bike lanes on this year’s ballot to bed by fully rescinding the measure.

“We've heard from the experts in the field, we know that we do not want to go back to a four lane downtown," said Ward 6 city councilor Dina Lampiasi. "It would be unsafe for our residents. We had- This chamber was filled with residents pleading with us to not create a dangerous commute for them. Every morning I drive my daughter to daycare across the city and the number of bikers that I have seen has increased over time since those bike lanes went up.”

The motion passed with only Kalinowsky and Kronick in opposition. Ward 7 representative Anthony Maffuccio, who had been absent for the last few meetings, abstained. Ward 4’s James Conant was absent due to a medical issue.