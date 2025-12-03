USA Luge athletes talk about their expectations for upcoming World Cup and Olympic competition

Final training before the start of the 2025-2026 World Cup season, which begins this weekend, has been occurring and an Olympic qualifying race that included the USA Luge team was recently held in Cortina, Italy.

A number of the USA Luge team members talked Tuesday with the media about their training and hopes for worldwide competition in the World Cup, a key qualifier for the Olympic Games.

Luge is considered one of the fastest winter sports. One or two athletes lay on a sled and race down a slide-like iced-covered track feet first at speeds that reach up to 90 miles per hour.

This is the first time 23-year-old Hunter Harris of East Fairfield, Vermont is a member of the national team.

“It’s a little bit surreal to think that I’m going through this qualifying period and like actually have a chance of going to the Olympics, “cause this is like a dream that’s been around for so long. So it’s always kind of felt like very far in the future, like oh maybe one day. But it’s happening now so it’s super exciting.”

Doubles lugers Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby are considered one of the top women’s doubles teams in the world. Forgan says they are focusing on their training and not on the pressure of competing as the racing season begins.

“It’s really been a different feel to the season being an Olympic qualifying year. It’s very exciting and it’s very motivating. I think there’s always pressure and that’s kind of your job as an athlete to be able to handle that. So, so far, it’s been going really well and it’s really motivating us to be the best we can be.”

Doubles luge racer 24-year-old Zack DiGregorio of Medway, Massachusetts competed in the 2022 Olympics and is a 2023 World Cup gold medalist.

“I think pre-season couldn’t have gone better for us so we’re really excited with that and excited to hopefully make it back to the Olympics because that is what the sport’s real main goal is, is success on that Olympic stage and doing everything we can on our end for it.”

Lake Placid, New York resident Tucker West has been dealing with a back muscle injury as he trains for singles competition. The 30-year-old three-time Olympian and three-time World Cup gold medalist says this will be his last racing season.

“I’m kind of in uncharted territory right now with this injury. So really trying to take it one race at a time to see what my body will allow me to do. If I am fortunate enough to make it to the Games, that’s awesome. My goal is there. But I mean it will be my last games.”

Women’s singles luger 31-year-old Summer Britcher of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania says after the 2022 Olympics she was not happy with how things were going with her luge career. She briefly retired for one summer and then returned to competition.

“Because I wasn’t done. I’ve had ups and downs in my career and after 2018 I had some tough results and I didn’t want to leave it there. 2022 was also not the best. But really to me it’s just when I choose to walk away, I want to be really proud of my entire career. I want to be proud of what I’m leaving behind and I want to be proud of where I’m at mentally. And I want to walk away feeling man, I wish I could keep going.”

With climate change the winter season is getting shorter and the athletes were asked how that is impacting the sport. DiGregorio noted it is a concern for all winter sports.

“We all have seen you’re in that November, December and there’s no snow on the ground. But it is an artificial track so we do have refrigeration, which does help. And going into 2034 in Salt Lake City I think we’ve seen some of the best ice conditions all the way through March in Park City at the track there. So I think we’re not too worried about that in that sense of it. But, yeah, winter’s always getting shorter but hopefully this sport can last as long as possible.”

The World Cup season begins Friday, December 5th in Germany. The USA Luge team will begin competing in the World Cup in Park City on December 12th through the 14th.

Luge competition at the Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy are scheduled from February 4th to the 12th

