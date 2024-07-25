New USA Luge CEO discusses the sport and upcoming Salt Lake City Olympic Games

Now that Salt Lake City has been awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics, the new head of USA Luge in Lake Placid is excited that the games will be returning to the U.S. as he assumes the management of the sliding sport.

In June, USA Luge named Scott Riewald its new CEO, replacing the retiring Jim Leahy. Riewald has worked in sports for 25 years, holding positions with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the United States Tennis Association, and United States Swimming. His latest job was Manager of Minor League Performance Development for the Boston Red Sox. Riewald explained why he took the top job at USA Luge.

“My heart and my passion is with Olympic sport and so the opportunity to come back, work with a great group of people at USA Luge that I’d had an opportunity to meet many of when I was in my role with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. And then also looking into the future and then getting confirmation about the Olympic Games coming back to the United States in 2034 with Salt Lake City, that’s such an exciting opportunity. I couldn’t pass that up.”

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee confirmed that the French Alps will host the 2030 Olympics with Salt Like City getting another shot four years later. Riewald says with Utah hosting an upcoming games it strengthens potential collaborations.

“Lake Placid is the home of USA Luge and with the announcement there’s nothing that’s changed that perspective. If anything, it’s exciting and it opens up opportunities for us as well as other winter sports to expand the level of training, the opportunities that are available to both the sport and the athletes who are competing in it.”

Riewald is familiar with the sliding tracks in Lake Placid and Utah and says athletes will benefit from training on both.

“The tracks offer different profiles that require different elements in terms of the athletes and what it takes to succeed. So I actually think it’s great to have the diversity that the two tracks bring because they’re both needed in order to be able to help our athletes develop. And actually I see us complementing each other.”

International Luge Federation spokesperson Margit Dengler agrees.

“It’s so valuable for USA Luge to have these two really different tracks in Park City and in Lake Placid. This makes a big difference. If you have one track It’s one character. Also by testing materials, you know, it’s a different track with different radiance, how do you say, different curves. So this makes a difference for the team to test on both tracks. And it’s really important for USA Luge.”

Lake Placid has put in a bid to be the backup sliding facility for the 2026 Winter Olympics in case the organizers of the Milan-Cortina games fail to complete construction and certification of a track. Italian organizers say it will be ready. Innsbruck, Austria and St. Moritz, Switzerland are also being considered as backup locations.

