Vermont Congressional delegation holds telephone town hall to discuss issues with constituents

During an hour-long virtual town hall, Vermont’s Congressional delegation heard concerns from Vermonters about federal policies impacting the state. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has a sampling of concerns and questions raised during the forum.

The town hall was advertised as an opportunity for Vermonters to discuss with Congressional representatives health insurance issues, including potential premium hikes, and initial constituent questions focused on health care issues. Callers were identified by their first names and where they live. Matthew from Alburgh questioned the representatives about American Care Act subsidies under threat from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“And since we have the highest health care premiums, how can we do a work around or is there an innovative way to make these costs more affordable to Vermonters?”

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders told him the Vermont delegation is working to prevent premium increases.

“The immediate task is to get an extension of these tax credits in the Affordable Care Act. My hope is you get an extension. We can then go forward and try to work out a better system for America. But right now it would be unconscionable to simply double premiums, triple premiums, quadruple premiums for people in Vermont and all over the country.”

66-year-old Melissa from St. Albans said she is on Social Security and Medicare. She noted Vermont has one of the oldest populations in the country and was curious how Trump administration policies will affect Medicare coverage and costs.

“We just lost all our Medicare Advantage plans here in Vermont. We can’t get Medicare Advantage anymore. You have to have traditional Medicare. So I’m just curious how all this is going to affect Medicare?”

Sanders said he is aware that Medicare Advantage programs are disappearing in Vermont. Senator Peter Welch then pointed to provisions of concern in the Big Beautiful Bill.

“There’s a provision that says if the Medicare Trust Fund gets to a certain point then we’re going to cut back on what we’re doing to Medicare. So there’s a real threat here that’s caused by that One Big Beautiful Bill. And this is a priority issue. We should all be working on this together and achieve universal health care.”

After a series of health care questions, the conversation broadened.

Trump administration plans to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education is a concern of Louise in Shelburne.

“I don’t understand and I also wonder how as citizens can we help and play a role in combatting that the Department of Education would be dismantled.”

Vermont at-large Congresswoman Becca Balint was a teacher before entering politics.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the goal is to privatize education. And we know what happens then is that a lot of kids get left behind. And I know we are going to be fighting tooth and nail on that issue. We all believe in strong public schools.”

Jen in South Hero expressed concerns about keeping democracy strong.

“I am really concerned about people becoming disenfranchised from the democratic process. How can you as leaders and us as individuals reinvigorate trust in the democratic process. And who can we trust? How do we know who to trust?”

Balint said her conversations with youth reflect those concerns.

“I talk to a lot of young people partly because I have two high school students myself living in my house. And one of the things that I know from speaking with them is that their generation has only known chaos in politics. And that has become the norm, the expectation. And when I talk to young people in Vermont, they say tell me why I should have confidence in democracy because I don’t see it delivering for me. And I think that’s a really important perspective for us to hold.”

