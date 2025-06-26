Planned Parenthood warns 'Big, Beautiful' bill could close nearly 200 clinics nationwide

President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” budget bill in Congress would not just slash federal spending on Medicaid — it would also bar Medicaid reimbursement to Planned Parenthood. Already, federal law prevents Medicaid from paying for abortions. But the “Big, Beautiful Bill” would prohibit any Medicaid reimbursement to nonprofits that received more than $800,000 in federal funds in 2023, and that are “primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care.” Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson says that effectively singles them out.

Planned Parenthood served more than 2 million patients nationwide last year. With some offices already struggling after the Trump Administration excluded them from Title X funding in March, Johnson says the reconciliation bill could put nearly 200 of its clinics at risk of closure. She spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.