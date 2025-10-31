Berkshire Regional Planning Commission’s 2025 report shows strong countywide collaboration amid rising income inequality, ongoing housing crisis

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Thomas Matuszko says the metric he’s the proudest of in the group’s 2025 annual report is the number 32.

“We've worked in all 32 of the Berkshire County communities over this past year, and some communities have used our program areas - We have eight different program areas, and they've used all those eight program areas," said Matuszko. "So, it really feels good to provide those services to our communities.”

The most direct example of BRPC’s work is helping channel valuable resources to Berkshire communities for a variety of needs.

“For instance, our brownfield programs bring brings in millions of dollars for cleanup of contaminated sites," Matuszko said. "Our housing rehab program brings in dollars to rehab substandard housing.”

This year’s installment of the planning commission’s analysis of the county comes, as usual, with both promising and challenging takeaways.

“We have data showing that we have come out of the COVID era in terms of measurements of distress like unemployment rate or per capita income, median household income, where those numbers have improved, and we've seen many communities look healthier in those regards. But, we still are also seeing other statistics that remain challenging. For one, income inequality in our region has grown in the last five years. And so that's a concerning trend that we're seeing." said Assistant Director Laura Brennan. “The current levels of wages that our employers are offering to employees in our region- We have traditionally paid less for most of our critical industries then a worker in that same industry would be paid in other parts of the state. So that is problematic from several perspectives: We become less competitive as a region when we are not keeping up with the wages that some could earn elsewhere, whether it's in Massachusetts or over the border in Connecticut, New York, or Vermont. And then, of course, it also means that, with our rising cost of living, certainly impacted by the increased real estate prices that we're experiencing, the people who live in the area are less able to keep up with expenses.”

While Massachusetts as a whole faces a serious housing crisis, the pain is felt particularly hard in Berkshire County - and as Brennan describes, the fallout hits multiple sectors.

“The realities of being in a rural region, of having a lower typical per capita and household income than many of our regional competitors, and we have experienced such a rapid increase in home values over the last several years that it can be very difficult for our employers to recruit and retain talent into the region," she said.

Brennan says that for the Berkshires, housing rehabilitation is just as important as building new homes.

“Certainly, we need a bigger, broader mix of housing options so that we can be accommodating to a wide range of residents in all age groups and levels of income, but we also have an aging housing stock that needs a lot of attention,” she said.

“Housing retention is very important for Berkshire County, and that's really what we focus on with our support to the Community Development Block Grant programs and our Home Modification Loan Program, which provides grants to people who need accessibility improvements," said Matuszko. "It's been a very successful program, And I think it's very much needed, given our aging and aged population.”

The director says another robust commission undertaking relates to substance use in the Berkshires.

“And that's been very successful, and a very needed service for Berkshire County, where we have some of the highest rates of substance use in the Commonwealth,” he said.

Berkshire County’s low population and distance from the State House in Boston continues to pose an challenge to the region.

“We still lack political clout at the State House, and it got a little bit weaker with this last census," said Matuszko. "We have great legislators, but there are only three or four, if you count the senator, and I think that is a challenge, how do we get our needs heard at the State House. I think the Healey administration has done a good job in addressing our concerns, I think they've been a strong partner, but it still is a challenge to get our needs conveyed over to the rest of the legislators.”

Brennan says that BRPC’s 2025 report shows evidence that the agency’s work continues to expand in the region as it heads into its 60th anniversary next year.

“We're seeing a trend of significant growth over the last 10 years in the amount of revenue that BRPC is managing, which represents a growing confidence in our agency when towns are looking for a consultant to hire with their own funds, and also a growing capacity for us to secure, successfully secure state and federal and in some cases, foundation grants that are that are benefiting the region,” she said.

Whatever challenges the Berkshires face, Brennan says BRPC is confident that county decision-makers will face it together.

“Our region, rightly so, has a reputation for collaboration, and that's something that oftentimes we hear from our counterparts in other regional planning agencies and just generally from other regions that they admire and want to emulate," she told WAMC. "And I think that we really need to lean on that as we move into the next few years to make sure that that strength that already exists is really bolstered and improved.”