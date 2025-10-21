New York State seeks public input on project to redevelop I-787 in Albany

Following the inclusion of a plan to inject $400 million into Albany as part of the state budget to revitalize downtown, a project to re-imagine I-787 in Albany is advancing.

In August, the state released the results of the Planning and Environmental Linkages study for I-787.

The study, which reached across Albany, Rensselaer, Menands, Watervliet, Colonie, and Green Island, focused on evaluating 787’s transportation needs and developing design concepts to address those needs.

Now, the Commissioner of the state’s Department of Transportation - Marie Therese Dominguez – says the plan advanced a number of concepts including rehabilitating the interstate and creating a boulevard.

“These concepts are now going to be studied further as part of the formal environmental review process known as an environmental impact statement or EIS,” Dominguez said.

She says the EIS, made possible by $40 million included in this year’s state budget, will lay the groundwork for a future project around the I-787 corridor.

In addition, the NYS DOT will be hosting a public open house at the Albany Capital Center.

“We’re starting the environmental impact statement process, but the bottom line is we need public input to make all of that happen,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez says $40 million was allocated to her department to complete the EIS as part of $400 million included in the executive state budget to help revitalize Albany.

The commissioner is hoping to finish the EIS by 2028.

The announcement follows a pattern of increasing development in the city.

In addition to the “Re-Imagining I-787” project, the Livingston Avenue Bridge, which crosses the Hudson and runs perpendicular to 787, is undergoing construction for upgrades and on the west side of the Albany Skyway, the demolition of the Central Warehouse is in its fourth month.

County Executive Dan McCoy says the developments happening in Albany is “a shot in the arm” for the city and county.

“It’s been long overdue, 787 has been an eyesore forever,” McCoy said.

He says the investment alongside the Hudson River waterfront and the resulting development will bring more people to the city.

“Finally, we are getting a safe way from Albany to Rensselaer County for pedestrians to walk, run, ride their bikes, scooters back and forth in a safe manner, so you will see more city residents from Albany County go over there and vice versa come over here and enjoy both sides of the river, where you can’t do that safely right now, if you're a parent with small kids, even adults are going to be like 'I'm not crossing this bridge right now,'” McCoy said.

As for the city’s Mayor, Kathy Sheehan says she is “incredibly optimistic” about the city’s ability to accelerate its growth with the improvements happening along the river.

“I know for a fact that development that happens over there, because of this bridge and because of this connection, benefits the City of Albany,” Sheehan said.

The New York State Department of Transportation’s open house is set to begin today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Albany Capital Center.

Dominguez says attendees will be given the opportunity to provide input on several choices for the future of the 787-corridor.

“Look at the options, give us some new options if they are available, and actually look to see how we can move the project forward. We want to work hand in hand with the community to achieve something truly great for the City of Albany,” Dominguez said.

In August, Governor Hochul launched a series of public workshops for the Championing Albany’s Potential initiative – a development program aimed at revitalizing the city’s downtown.