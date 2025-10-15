Stowe, Vermont officials discuss whether short-term rental registry ordinance should be modified

It is nearly impossible to find affordable houses or apartments in Stowe, Vermont. Like many resort communities, the popularity of short-term Rentals is crowding out housing for local residents. At a recent Stowe Selectboard meeting, leaders discussed whether or not revisions should be made to the town’s short-term registry ordinance.

In February 2024, the Stowe selectboard approved a short-term rental registry ordinance. The local law became effective in May and as of August 2025, the town manager reported that there were 1,039 registered. The selectboard is now considering if there should be changes to the ordinance. At their latest meeting, chair Paco Aumand emphasized that the discussion would be between selectboard members.

“I would like us to talk about where we might want to be moving in the future with regards to any changes to our short term rental ordinance. I would like us to consider policy implications. I would like us to consider whether we need more data. I would like us to consider whether we need to move anything at all relative to changes to the short-term ordinance.” Aumand added, “The other thing I would like us to consider is what are we trying to achieve in any changes to our short-term rental ordinance?””

The town manager presented data showing that 98 homes were lost to short-term rentals between 2012 and 2024. Selectboard member Beth Gadbois reflected on how the housing market has changed.

“When I moved here in 1997, I was a single woman at 29 and I bought my house here and I made $33,000 a year. Now, my house is worth five times and that's such a big part of this problem and these numbers are trending that we're losing kids, not just homesteads.”

Selectboard member Jo Sabel Courtney said she is a renter and a senior citizen and wants to see more affordable long-term properties.

“Whether it's senior housing, whether it's multi-generational, whether it's inclusive, that's what I would like to see. I want a diverse community. I want us to fill our schools,” Courtney said. “I'd like to see those smaller homes. You can live in a starter home. We don't need big homes. That's the dream, I think, of everybody and that American Dream is gone.”

As the discussion continued Chair Aumand noted that revising the short-term rental ordinance would not necessarily stem the loss of permanent housing.

“So if we focus on the aspect of growing long term housing units, we're stopping the decline of our current long term housing stock. It's much broader than trying to further regulate short term rentals. We're not going to solve this, the problem on the backs of short-term rentals.”

Gadbois inserts, “But short term rentals might be part of the problem.”

Aumand replied, “Exactly. But it also includes the affordable housing component.”

During public comment resident Blake Blundell agreed that a multi-pronged approach is needed.

“I think something that's being overlooked is there's still a thriving second homeowner market, with or without short term rentals. So I think one concern is that with the focus on, hey, let's cap this and it's going to bring down property values, it might have some sort of effect,” Blundell told the selectboard. “I don't think it's going to have the effect that you want, because as those property values come down, there's an established base of people waiting to buy into this market. Short term rentals entirely out of the picture.”

Other communities in the region are debating whether short-term rentals should be allowed or regulations changed. Saratoga Springs officials have faced complaints about changing the city’s rental permitting process.

