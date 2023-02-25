Saratoga Springs continues discussion on short-term rentals
The City of Saratoga Springs hosted a public forum this week on regulating short-term rentals.
Wednesday’s workshop at the Saratoga Springs City Center followed two similar public workshops in the fall.
Saratoga Springs, known for its busy summer tourism season, is also experiencing a shortage of single-family homes and sky-high rental costs.
To learn more about what was discussed and how online short-term rental services have impacted the Spa City, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran.