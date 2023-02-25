© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Saratoga Springs continues discussion on short-term rentals

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published February 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Saratoga Springs City Hall
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Saratoga Springs City Hall

The City of Saratoga Springs hosted a public forum this week on regulating short-term rentals.

Wednesday’s workshop at the Saratoga Springs City Center followed two similar public workshops in the fall.

Saratoga Springs, known for its busy summer tourism season, is also experiencing a shortage of single-family homes and sky-high rental costs.

To learn more about what was discussed and how online short-term rental services have impacted the Spa City, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
