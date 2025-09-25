© 2025
Crestwood Court investigation enters third day

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:53 AM EDT
Police vehicles dotted Crestwood Court Thursday morning in Albany. 6 Crestwood, the target of an investigation, is obscured by trees
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
The investigation into "financial crimes" connected to an uptown Albany family continues.

Neighbors this morning expressed surprise at the chain of events unfurling, following Wednesday’s discovery of human remains in the backyard of 6 Crestwood.
 
Tuesday afternoon, investigators representing the Social Security Administration, the Albany County District Attorney’s office, New York State Police and the Albany Police Department descended on the modest house in the Whitehall neighborhood in what DA Lee Kindlon described as a "financial crimes" incident

"We've been conducting this investigation for a couple of months," said Kindlon.

According to the Times Union, law enforcement are focusing on 53-year old Lorenz Kraus, the son of the elderly couple who had resided in the home and were last seen in 2017, while Social Security direct deposits into their bank account continued.
