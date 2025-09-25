Crestwood Court investigation enters third day

The investigation into "financial crimes" connected to an uptown Albany family continues.

Neighbors this morning expressed surprise at the chain of events unfurling, following Wednesday’s discovery of human remains in the backyard of 6 Crestwood.



Tuesday afternoon, investigators representing the Social Security Administration, the Albany County District Attorney’s office, New York State Police and the Albany Police Department descended on the modest house in the Whitehall neighborhood in what DA Lee Kindlon described as a "financial crimes" incident

"We've been conducting this investigation for a couple of months," said Kindlon.

According to the Times Union, law enforcement are focusing on 53-year old Lorenz Kraus, the son of the elderly couple who had resided in the home and were last seen in 2017, while Social Security direct deposits into their bank account continued.