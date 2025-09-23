© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Financial crimes" investigation at Crestwood Court in Albany

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Multi-agency police activity at 6 Crestwood Court, Tuesday September 23, 2025.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Multi-agency police activity at 6 Crestwood Court, Tuesday September 23, 2025.

Law enforcement agencies led by the Social Security Administration descended on a home in uptown Albany Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators from multiple agencies bearing search warrants targeted 6 Crestwood Court in the Whitehall neighborhood in what Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon described as a "financial crimes" incident that authorities have had their eye on for months.

"We are here today in Albany as part of a multi-agency investigation, the Albany police, the New York State Police, the Office of the District Attorney and Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General. We've been conducting this investigation for a couple of months, and today we are here on Crestwood executing a series of search warrants at a house."

Responding to a request for comment, the Albany Police Department emailed WAMC a brief statement:

"At this point in time there is a police presence on Crestwood Court in reference to a financial crime investigation with multiple agencies involved. The investigation is ongoing."
Tags
News Albany Police DepartmentAlbany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas