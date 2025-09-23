"Financial crimes" investigation at Crestwood Court in Albany

Law enforcement agencies led by the Social Security Administration descended on a home in uptown Albany Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators from multiple agencies bearing search warrants targeted 6 Crestwood Court in the Whitehall neighborhood in what Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon described as a "financial crimes" incident that authorities have had their eye on for months.

"We are here today in Albany as part of a multi-agency investigation, the Albany police, the New York State Police, the Office of the District Attorney and Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General. We've been conducting this investigation for a couple of months, and today we are here on Crestwood executing a series of search warrants at a house."

Responding to a request for comment, the Albany Police Department emailed WAMC a brief statement:

"At this point in time there is a police presence on Crestwood Court in reference to a financial crime investigation with multiple agencies involved. The investigation is ongoing."