Cohoes, Watervliet and Troy receive funding for street cameras

Three Capital Region cities have been awarded state funding to upgrade their public safety and security surveillance cameras.

Tuesday in Watervliet, Assemblyman John McDonald announced the cities of Troy, Cohoes and Watervliet can replace and increase their networks of street security cameras.

"It allows our departments to solve serious crimes, whether it's homicides, assaults, shootings. They provide critical evidence that holds offenders accountable when their day in court comes. And they give law enforcement the ability to respond quickly, and therefore they can continue to keep our neighborhoods safer," McDonald said.

The three cities currently operate a total of approximately 180 cameras. Troy and Cohoes each get $125,000 to modernize or expand cameras at critical intersections; Watervliet has already received $250,000 for network expansion, enabling police to monitor key locations in real time.

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello, a Republican, says the cameras are critical in Collar City neighborhoods. "People want to feel safe, but they don't just want to feel it. They want to see it," she said.

McDonald, a Democrat, says modern cameras can pan, tilt and zoom 360 degrees 24 hours a day, providing “remarkable clarity,” regardless of time of day or weather conditions. "It gives you a good idea of what they're looking at on a daily basis. And quite honestly, if you're considering committing a crime, you may able to keep this in the back of your mind," said McDonald.

