© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

Cohoes, Watervliet and Troy receive funding for street cameras

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
108th district Assemblyman John McDonald, Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli and Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello watch city surveillance camera footage in real time at Watervliet Police headquarters.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
108th district Assemblyman John McDonald, Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli and Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello watch city surveillance camera footage in real time at Watervliet Police headquarters.

Three Capital Region cities have been awarded state funding to upgrade their public safety and security surveillance cameras.

Tuesday in Watervliet, Assemblyman John McDonald announced the cities of Troy, Cohoes and Watervliet can replace and increase their networks of street security cameras.

"It allows our departments to solve serious crimes, whether it's homicides, assaults, shootings. They provide critical evidence that holds offenders accountable when their day in court comes. And they give law enforcement the ability to respond quickly, and therefore they can continue to keep our neighborhoods safer," McDonald said.

The three cities currently operate a total of approximately 180 cameras. Troy and Cohoes each get $125,000 to modernize or expand cameras at critical intersections; Watervliet has already received $250,000 for network expansion, enabling police to monitor key locations in real time.

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello, a Republican, says the cameras are critical in Collar City neighborhoods. "People want to feel safe, but they don't just want to feel it. They want to see it," she said.

McDonald, a Democrat, says modern cameras can pan, tilt and zoom 360 degrees 24 hours a day, providing “remarkable clarity,” regardless of time of day or weather conditions. "It gives you a good idea of what they're looking at on a daily basis. And quite honestly, if you're considering committing a crime, you may able to keep this in the back of your mind," said McDonald.
Tags
News Assemblyman John McDonaldSurveillance CamerasCity of TroyCohoesCity of WatervlietCharles PatricelliCarmella Mantello
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas