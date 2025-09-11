‘They try to target me’: County legislator says residency probe is politically motivated

An Albany County legislator says accusations he doesn't live in the district he represents are politically motivated.

The Albany Times Union reported that a county-led investigation was an attempt to verify 7th District Legislator Beroro Efekoro's place of residence, which, under the county charter, must be located within the district he was elected to serve. Ekeforo tells WAMC the probe failed to find any wrongdoing.

“We have cameras outside my house. We have cameras inside my house. The Times Union representatives that came saw my cameras, and they saw proof of life. They said the apart my apartment is vacant. They came and saw that the place was fully furnished, not with just mere furnishings, not a sham furnishing. It was furnished with very expensive furniture, you know, 70 inch TV, big, large dining table, very nice executive couches and. Everything is very much furnished," said Efekoro.

Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham denies Ekeforo's allegation that she is specifically targeting him for potential removal from office, as she prepares to make a run for County Executive.

“You know, we want to make sure that that we're adhering to the law and the charter, most importantly. So no, there's, you know, none of that is true at all,” she said.

Efekoro begs to differ, saying his support for progressive candidates and his opposition to establishment figures like Cunningham has upset the County Leg apple cart. He insists he lives in the district, on Park Avenue.

“They can cook up every lie they want to lie, but they cannot get me. They try to target me, but they failed, and they continue to fail,” Efekoro said.

The first African-born immigrant elected to the Albany County Legislature and the first Nigerian-born person elected to public office in the State of New York, Efekoro made headlines in May 2024, when he was caught up in a probe involving an application for $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a business that apparently had no ties to the region, but listed an address belonging to Ekeforo as its mailing address. Though Ekeforo didn’t face any disciplinary action, the incident prompted the County Legislature to reform its vetting procedures for distributing ARPA money.

