City of Albany launches ARPA payment tracker

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:13 PM EDT
Mayor Kathy Sheehan at the STEAM Garden (279 Central Avenue) August 2, 2023 talks about Albany's American Rescue Plan Act-funded Small Business Vitality Assistance program.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Mayor Kathy Sheehan at the STEAM Garden (279 Central Avenue) August 2, 2023 talks about Albany's American Rescue Plan Act-funded Small Business Vitality Assistance program.

The city of Albany has launched an online payment tracker to monitor American Rescue Plan Act payments made to local organizations.  

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs says the tracker, which is now live, aims to enhance public transparency.

“I thought as well as my team, that it would be a great idea to have this tool available, not just to the public, who want to know how the city is spending these historic resources once in a lifetime resources, but also for our cert recipients who have questions, they can go on the webpage and see what's happening when it comes to their grant funding,” said Applyrs. 

In 2021 Albany received more than $80 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

View the tracker HERE.
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
