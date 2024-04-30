City of Albany launches ARPA payment tracker

The city of Albany has launched an online payment tracker to monitor American Rescue Plan Act payments made to local organizations.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs says the tracker, which is now live, aims to enhance public transparency.

“I thought as well as my team, that it would be a great idea to have this tool available, not just to the public, who want to know how the city is spending these historic resources once in a lifetime resources, but also for our cert recipients who have questions, they can go on the webpage and see what's happening when it comes to their grant funding,” said Applyrs.

In 2021 Albany received more than $80 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

View the tracker HERE.