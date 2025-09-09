Federal officials announce immigration crackdowns on workplaces

Following last week's raid of a Cayuga County food factory, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York John Sarcone issued a strong warning to employers who hire undocumented immigrants.

Speaking Tuesday in Albany, Sarcone described the raid as "one of the largest worksite enforcement actions in recent history." He says 52 of 57 people detained by Homeland Security during the September 4 raid were "unlawfully present" in the United States, and most have already returned to their countries of origin. He added five previously deported detainees were charged with illegally reentering the U.S.



Alex Ben Chipin, a/k/a Alex Ben-Chiping, a/k/a Alex Bing-Chiping, a/k/a Antonio Lopez-Mendez, age 39, of Guatemala;

Argentina Juarez-Lopez, age 50, of Guatemala;

Luis Jom-Morales, age 27, of Guatemala;

Gregorio Baldemar Ramirez-Perez, age 45, of Guatemala; and

Francisco Salvardo-Mora, age 22, of Mexico.

While Sarcone would not "comment on the specific employer whose offices were the subject of last week's operation," the Associated Press identified the business as Nutrition Bar Confectioners in the town of Cato when reporting on the raid last week.

Sarcone says employers risk criminal investigation if they hire unauthorized workers.

"Employers that knowingly hire unauthorized workers are breaking the law and also contributing to a system that harms our economy, jeopardizes public safety and devalues the hard work of lawful employees to employers across the Northern District of New York. Heed this warning. We will aggressively pursue criminal investigation against those who violate our laws by employing non citizens without authorization. There will be consequences. The bad old days of turning a blind eye are over," Sarcone said.

Refugee and Immigration Support Services of Emmaus Executive Director Daniel Butterworth says Tuesday's announcement will have a chilling effect... "... on unemployment opportunities for newcomers, including those who have status and work authorization in at a time when it's difficult for folks to find employment and sympathetic employers as it is," said Butterworth, who advises documented workers to have their papers with them while traveling and to obey traffic laws and speed limits.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed outrage at the raid and its impact on families, saying the detainments “will not make New York safer.”

