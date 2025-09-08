Albany activist urging community members to actively monitor ICE activity

A local activist is urging Albany community members to actively monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

In May 2023, hundreds of asylum seekers arrived at Capital Region hotels. It was part of New York City officials’ efforts to ease overcrowding in the city’s shelters by relocating migrants upstate. Now, the majority of those asylum seekers have left the hotels, and many have integrated into the local community, according to Karen Beetle, with Capital District Border Watch.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids continue to target undocumented individuals across the country, activists like Beetle are urging Capital Region neighbors who are U.S. citizens who "see something" to get involved.

"You have the ability to video, to take photographs, to take voice notes, to take written records, notes, to do any kind of recording," said Beetle. "You have a right to say anything to the ICE officers or to the people being detained. You are not allowed to impede a detention but you can say you don't have to open the door without a judicial warrant. You can say you have the right not to answer questions. You can say you don't have to sign anything. You can say what agency are you with? Why are you taking them? Do you have a warrant? What are you doing in this neighborhood? Why did you stop them? Why are you wearing a mask? Where is your badge? So as somebody who's like witnessing something, you have quite an ability to speak your mind in terms of what's happening."

Beetle, who spoke at a recent Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations meeting, says her group has logged plate numbers of more than 20 ICE vehicles during community-based "scouting."

“The most active groups are on Delaware Central and in Pine hills. So beginning at six o'clock in the morning or so, there are people driving, biking and walking around all of those neighborhoods as a as a prevention strategy for making sure that ice isn't engaging in activities that that are not known to us. We are not able to stop detentions once they are underway,” Beetle said.

During a previous Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations meeting, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said his department is generally not involved with immigration enforcement.

"This is a civil issue. This is a federal issue. The only time that we actually would have anything to do with enforcement is if there's a judicial warrant that we're aware of, and the only time that really ever happens if the person is already in our custody, otherwise, our stance, your immigration status is none of my business,” said Cox.

Activists have also been ramping up demonstrations elsewhere in the Capital Region. Last Friday, demonstrators stood outside Troy City Hall, some holding signs protesting local and nationwide ICE activity. Activists said they know of at least 36 detainments in Troy, two in East Greenbush, and one green card deportation that have taken place since February. Rensselaer County partners with ICE, having been the first county in the state to sign onto the 287(g) program allowing state and local agencies to act as immigration enforcement agents.

Veronica Amador's husband José was on his way to work when he targeted by ICE agents in August. Amador says her life has been turned upside down.

"We love each other, and we stand by each other no matter no matter what. But Tuesday, August 26 I took five hours drive, once more, once more, only to find out ICE decided to move Jose to across the country. Since then, we haven't been able to find him and speak. Where's he at?"

Troy Police Chief Dan DeWolf and Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello issued a joint stament saying the city will “fully cooperate with any federal law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and to uphold the law.”

Back in Albany, Beetle continued to urge community members to document ICE encounters and publicly report them. The Capital Region Sanctuary Coalition publishes "ICE Activity Alerts" on Instagram, flagging neighborhoods it considers "high risk for interactions with ICE."