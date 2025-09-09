Adams Police chief placed on paid leave of absence; town leaders won’t comment on personnel matters

Monday night, the Adams Board of Selectmen voted to remove Chief K. Scott Kelley from his position leading the police department in the Northern Berkshire Community of around 8,100 residents. Chair John Duval issued a statement Tuesday confirming the decision, and said the body also voted to appoint Sergeant Donna Malloy as acting police chief until further notice. Duval says the town will not offer further comment on personnel matters. Kelley was appointed chief in 2021 and is under contract through the end of 2026.