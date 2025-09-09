© 2025
Adams Police chief placed on paid leave of absence; town leaders won’t comment on personnel matters

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 9, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT
A sign marking the town limits of Adams, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A sign marking the town limits of Adams, Massachusetts.

The police chief of Adams, Massachusetts, has been placed on a paid leave of absence.

Monday night, the Adams Board of Selectmen voted to remove Chief K. Scott Kelley from his position leading the police department in the Northern Berkshire Community of around 8,100 residents. Chair John Duval issued a statement Tuesday confirming the decision, and said the body also voted to appoint Sergeant Donna Malloy as acting police chief until further notice. Duval says the town will not offer further comment on personnel matters. Kelley was appointed chief in 2021 and is under contract through the end of 2026.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
