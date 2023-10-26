Ex-Police Chief Wood, North Adams reach settlement in wrongful termination, breach of contract lawsuit

A member of the police department for over 20 years, Jason Wood was appointed permanent chief by then-Mayor Tom Bernard in 2019. In April of that year, Wood laid out his vision for the department to reporters.

“Overall, as these emerging societal issues continue to grow, the police department has to become more understanding," he said. "You’ve got the law enforcement side of it, but we have to be more compassionate and thing about things in a more realistic approach where we need to help people. We used to help people by arresting the bad guy and then the victim would fend for themselves. Well, now we need to pay attention to the victim as well and help them get back on their feet.”

In March of this year, Mayor Jennifer Macksey announced that Wood had been placed on leave pending an internal investigation. The move was followed by news that North Adams would not renew Wood’s contract in June, with Macksey citing a loss of faith in his leadership. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, WAMC secured documents that told a story of the former chief conducting an extramarital affair that impacted his work — including an incident where both his own department and Macksey herself responded to a 911 call to the Wood household in March.

When Macksey elevated Sergeant Mark Bailey into the interim chief role in April, she articulated to WAMC what she thought the department needed in the aftermath of Wood’s suspension.

“I'm really looking for someone who can interact with the staff and navigate problems and help facilitate solutions," Macksey said. "I'm looking for someone who can work with the community, again, in the same aspect. When people come in, they- Sometimes people just want to be heard, and working with the community and in the neighborhoods. And, you know, as we move forward, we want to restore professionalism. We want to make sure we have accountability.”

Wood sued North Adams in May, claiming that his firing violated his contract and that the city had caused him embarrassment and hurt his career. The document showed that Wood had gone as far as to accept a voluntary demotion out of the chief’s position to remain in the department.

As of early October, that legal challenge was dismissed after Wood and North Adams arrived at a settlement out of court.

Macksey issued a statement on behalf of the city which she read to WAMC Thursday:

“After engaging in thoughtful discussions and extensive deliberation, Chief Wood and the City of North Adams have reached a mutually beneficial resolution. Employment was not renewed with the City of North Adams for Mr. Wood’s personal reasons, fully concluding their longstanding professional relationship. While respecting the confidentiality of the details, the outcome of our discussions ensures a positive way forward for all involved, while promoting a sense of closure and mutual understanding.”

Macksey declined further comment on the issue, and would not disclose the amount of the settlement between Wood and North Adams.

“It's an unusual case in some respects, but it's resolved itself in a way that's beneficial for my client and his family- And that's what's really most important,” said Wood's attorney, Timothy Burke of Needham.

Like Macksey, he was tightlipped about the details of the settlement.

“There isn't much we can say other than the fact that we're happy that the case is resolved," said the lawyer. "And it's, I think, in everybody's best interest to have the case resolved in a way that it did, and we're very happy with the resolution.”

The nature of the settlement means that the numerous claims of legal misconduct made by Wood against North Adams would effectively vanish.

“You know, it's kind of one of those situations where it's part of the resolution is that the parties have very little opportunity to express an opinion on the case," said Burke. "I think the settlement speaks for itself.”

