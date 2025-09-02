Amid a spate of hate crimes, Albany leaders call for kindness

Ahead of the high Jewish holidays and back-to-school season, Albany leaders and community members are calling for kindness in the face of what they say have been a spate of hate crimes across the city.

During a press event Tuesday sounding the alarm against hate crime in Albany, Capital Region Rabbi Yossi Rubin sounded a shofar, which is a ram’s horn trumpet used to mark Rosh Hashana, which beings September 22nd

"We blow the shofar to remind us that we all can come close ... it's always good when we come together for, you know, taking away negative things that happen and work together for positive," said Rubin.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said Tuesday’s event was held in response to several recent incidents in Albany, including appearances of antisemitic graffiti and flags stolen from outside residents’ homes. And these acts come as the man who fired two rounds from a shotgun outside Temple Israel on the first night of Hanukkah in 2023 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last month.

Sheehan says she's stunned by what's been happening across the city.

"There's been an alarming rise in the number of incidents hate crimes, particularly targeted to the Jewish community, but also targeted to the LGBTQ community," Sheehan said, underscoring the need for collective action against hate, and Police Chief Brendan Cox emphasized the importance of reporting hate crimes. Neither official offered further details concerning any incidents.

Deborah Zamer, a Jewish common council member representing the 14th ward, says as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict and ensuing polarization, community members may be on edge, which is why she appreciates the public stance against anti-Semitism.

"I do feel the normalization of a lot of the slogans relating to the war have emboldened this long undercurrent, long running undercurrent of anti-semitism, and given it sort of an outlet to be more open in public. Some of the most horrible graffiti in our neighborhoods was done in broad daylight," said Zamer.

Mayor Sheehan said Tuesday’s event was meant as a show of solidarity.

"Particularly people in the Jewish community feel very isolated. If they come forward and hold a conference like this, then they immediately become subject to trolls and to online hatred. And so I felt it was very important that us as elected leaders, the police chief, the district attorney, our representatives, come together and stand there for them, with them to be a voice," Sheehan said.

46th district state Senator Pat Fahy condemned Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBTQ, saying divisiveness solves nothing.

"I think as the schools are getting ready to open, we all need to be reminded that hate has no place. Doesn't solve things. When we focus on our differences, we don't find what unites us in our common humanity," said Fahy.