Mural memorializing two Plattsburgh poets dedicated

The newly dedicated “Poets Mural’ in Plattsburgh depicts two teen poets from the 1800s who were recognized by authors such as Washington Irving and Edgar Allen Poe. Leaders of Outside Art, which has been painting murals around the city to celebrate its history and culture, think their latest project just may inspire the next generation of artists.

A 37-by-33-foot mural on the side of the Xpress Mart on Bridge Street depicts Lucretia Maria Davidson and Margaret Miller Davidson sitting at a desk with pen and paper. Outside Art and regional officials recently cut a ribbon to dedicate the artwork.

Outside Art Co-Director Amy Guglielmo said planning and fundraising to complete this project had been in the works for more than three years.

“We’ve been working with the Clinton County Historical Association for a long time. We wanted this to happen. These women are worthy of being recognized. We should always celebrate women in the arts from our local community and inspire the next writers and future artists from Plattsburgh,” Guglielmo said.

Artist Brendon Palmer-Angell designed the mural and did most of the painting.

“When I see this mural now I think about young people having their creativity fostered. And anytime you see someone who has a creative impulse please foster it! Especially for them important was their mother, their parents, but especially their mother,” Palmer-Angell noted. “So I want to thank my family. That’s why I make art is because they supported my creative impulses from a very early age.”

Clinton County Historical Association Executive Director Helen Nerska said the sisters were nationally renowned poets, who lived on Cumberland Avenue. A historical marker now designates their former residence.

“Lucretia Maria Davidson was born in 1808 and died in 1825. And Margaret Miller Davidson she was born in 1823 and died in 1838. They lived in this home and you’ll notice they died very young. Margaret was 15 and Lucretia was almost 17. And in that short life they made a deep impression nationally and we’re very proud that they were part of our community,” Nerska said.

Lisabeth Guay first learned about the young poets roughly 30 years ago, and then nearly eight years ago moved into the house next door to the Davidson’s. She has written "Fear of Madness," a fictionalized account of Lucretia Davidson's life.

“One day I sat down at my dining room table and I had a perfect view of the house. And I started researching and I started writing. It may sound silly but I made aa promise to Lucretia that I would do what I could to make sure that her story was told,” Guay recalled. “About a year ago I started volunteering at the Historical Society and within the first month Geri (Favreau, Clinton County Historical Association Board President) mentioned that the mural was being painted and Helen mentioned that a marker was going up. And so together I think we’re going to make sure that the sisters are not forgotten.”

